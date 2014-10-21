American photo journalist free from Ebola

An Omaha hospital says an American video journalist is free of Ebola and will be released soon.

The Nebraska Medical Center said Tuesday afternoon that Ashoka Mukpo's blood tested negative for the virus. He will be allowed to leave a biocontainment unit Wednesday.

Mukpo said in a statement that recovering from Ebola "is a truly humbling feeling." He also made several comments on Twitter.

Mukpo, of Providence, RI has been treated at the Nebraska Medical Center since Oct. 6. He contracted Ebola while working in Liberia as a freelance cameraman for NBC and other media outlets.

He had tweeted that he's still not sure exactly how he caught the virus, but that he doesn't regret returning to Liberia in September to "help raise the alarm."

