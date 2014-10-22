More than 100 snakes rescued from home

It's a rescue that not even Indiana Jones would attempt.

More than a hundred snakes were found inside a Canadian home. All of them are being rescued.

"We were finding them basically anywhere,” said Megan Lawrence, a Salthaven West Wildlife Rehab employee. “In the cracks of the stone foundation, under the floor, under some boxes and other things. And we just were picking them up in pillow cases and putting them into a bucket just to count them."

Lawrence said she doesn't usually have to search for the animals she rescues. However, she received a call over the weekend from a family near Regina, Saskatchewan. She admitted that it was a bit unusual.

"The family contacted us when they found a few garter snakes in their basement and then they started finding more and more,” she said. “And then they were finding them in their kitchen and the bedrooms, and they decided it wasn't a good idea to have them there anymore."

Lawrence said she helps rehabilitate animals at the Salthaven West Wildlife Rehab Centre. She took stock of all of the serpents they gathered and brought them back to the shelter.

She counted 102 by the end of the weekend.

"I get a feeling that's about a normal count,” said Ray Poulin of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. “So 100 garter snakes in the basement would not surprise me."

Poulin said he knows snakes.

He said it's far from unusual for people to find plains garter snakes inside homes. It's actually the most common call he receives when snakes are searching for a warm place to spend the winter.

"Usually the snakes at this time are going down, right?” Poulin said. “So they're coming up to your house and going straight down one of the cracks in the soil around your house and finding a way in that way usually."

In the Regina case, that's exactly what the snakes did.

Now, Lawrence said she has 102 mouths to feed, possibly for the winter. That's unless she can clear them for release in the wild before they start hibernation.

"They eat things in the wild such as fish, earthworms, frogs and small rodents and insects,” she explained. “So we could use things like donations toward earth worms and minnows to feed them for the winter if we're going to keep them."

