Site work starts for new Sandy Hook School

Site work has begun for construction of the new Sandy Hook Elementary School replacing the building in Connecticut where 20 children and six staff members were fatally shot nearly two years ago.

The New-Times of Danbury reports that Consigli Construction Co. officially received the job and a Newtown building permit on Tuesday.

Architect Bob Mitchell said an official groundbreaking was not scheduled partly to protect the privacy of the Sandy Hook community. He expects the community will be invited to visit the site.

Construction will begin in March.

Fences will first be installed, retaining walls will be built and trees will be removed along the property line, including what needs to be taken out for a new driveway entrance to alter the appearance from the day of the killings on Dec. 14, 2012.

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com.

