Malloy helps Yale grad students seeking union

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is backing Yale University graduate students in their drive for a union.

The New Haven Register reports that Malloy addressed a rally of up to 2,000 students and supporters on Tuesday, telling the crowd that doctoral candidates have the right to collective bargaining.

The Graduate Employees and Student Organization has been organizing for three decades. Former Yale President Richard C. Levin refused to recognize the students as workers and current President Peter Salovey has continued the policy.

In 2003, the students rejected the union.

As governor, Malloy is a member of the Yale Corporation, the governing body of the university. Asked if he would raise the union issue with trustees, Malloy said governors haven't participated in deliberations in 75 years. But he said he will talk about it.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com.

