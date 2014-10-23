Experience an issue in Metro-North worker's death

Documents from federal investigators show managers at Metro-North Railroad questioned the experience of a trainee who reopened a track without proper approval shortly before a track foreman was killed in Connecticut last year.

The Journal News reports Stephen Neville, deputy chief of train operations, told the National Transportation Safety Board that after three months on the job, the trainee received "unacceptable," ''barely acceptable" and "fair" in an evaluation. He said scored "good" in some categories.

He said two rail traffic controllers didn't believe the trainee would succeed and with more time might handle slower areas.

Track foreman Robert Luden was killed May 28, 2013, in West Haven. The rail traffic controller and his supervisor were suspended.

Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan said the trainee was not hired and his supervisor assigned to a desk job.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.