Metro-North warns of half-hour delays in Conn., NY

Metro-North Railroad is advising passengers of delays of between 20 minutes and 30 minutes on the New Haven line in Connecticut and the Harlem and Hudson lines in New York.

The commuter rail system said Friday morning that the delays are due to unspecified signal problems in the area of 125th Street in Manhattan.

A Metro-North spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking more information.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.