3 new rail stations set for Conn.-Mass. rail line

Connecticut officials have announced the start of construction of train stations at Berlin, Meriden and Wallingford as part of the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield Rail Program.

The nearly $59 million project announced Friday is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed by the launch of the service in late 2016. The stations will feature high-level platforms, an overhead pedestrian bridge, platform snow melt systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

The new line promises significant new rail service in the Connecticut River Valley.

When the service is launched, the frequency of weekday round trip trains will increase from six to 17 trains between New Haven and Hartford with up to 12 trains continuing to Springfield, Massachusetts.

The 62-mile project is promoted for its potential to spur development and economic activity.

