Sleepwalker files lawsuit over police stun gun use

An Enfield man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police shocked him 10 times with a stun gun after he entered the wrong home while sleepwalking.

Attorneys for Christopher Demski originally filed the lawsuit this week in state court, but moved it to U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Demski says he was sleepwalking in his pajamas in October 2013 when he walked into the home of his parents' neighbor. According to the lawsuit, the neighbor called police, but later realized who it was and told officers Demski needed medical attention.

Demski says police instead shocked him with the stun gun and had a dog attack him.

Police Chief Carl Sferrazza says the department has a different version of the events.

