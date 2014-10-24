CT lawmakers, advocates react to WA high school shooting

Connecticut lawmakers and gun control advocates reacted to the news of a school shooting in Washington state on Friday afternoon.

There's no known motive from police in Marysville WA. After two students are dead including the gunman and four people including three critically injured at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Jaylen Fryberg tweeted on Thursday "it won't last - it'll never last."

It appears that Fryberg was upset after browsing his twitter account and on Friday, it appears he acted out on his thoughts.

Two students were being treated at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA.

Two other students were at Harborview Medical Center, including a student, 14, who suffered wounds to his jaw. His injuries were described by a hospital spokesperson as being "not life-threatening."

This shooting brings back terrible memories of the Sandy Hook shooting where 26 children and educators who were killed in December 2012.

"Those affected by the shooting in Washington are experiencing what 87 other schools have experienced since Newtown. Enough is enough,” Richard Blumenthal tweeted

The group Sandy Hook Promise, which is a non-profit group that is trying to help prevent similar tragedies, took to social media and said

"our thoughts go out to the victims and the Marysville community at this time."

The sister of Noah Pozner, who was one of the 26 victims in the Sandy Hook shootings,” tweeted "my heart aches for those families."

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy tweeted that he had reached out to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee "and pledged any support they need during this difficult time."

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the people of #WA," Malloy tweeted.

Connecticut passed some of the toughest gun controls in country following the shooting at Sandy Hook.

While Washington state is dealing with the horror unfolding there. The Connecticut commission charged with making recommendations after the shooting at Sandy Hook postponed releasing its report.

On Friday members decided it was best to wait until the Office of the Child Advocate completes its report, which will shed more light on the shooter Adam Lanza's mental health background.

However, details in that report have been leaking out and suggest more could have been done to help Lanza.

“Until we have the chance to see the final report and the total context, I think it might be jumping to conclusions and in trying to decipher what happened years ago,” Scott Jackson, who is the chairman of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission, said.

The commission said it would also like to hold a hearing, so that families and the community will have the chance to be heard.

Both reports could be released before the end of the year, but there is some concern about releasing them close to the two year anniversary on Dec. 14.

