Manchester home sustains 'extensive damage' after 2-alarm fire

A two-family residence in Manchester was “deemed uninhabitable” and residents were displaced after a fire late Friday night.

A two-alarm fire was reported at a residence at 75-77 Laurel St. just before 11 p.m.

A woman and her two daughters were at home when the mother told fire officials that she heard popping noises from the basement and went to see what was happening. According to Manchester Fire Chief David Billings, the woman found smoke in the basement and rushed out the home with her children and two dogs. No injuries were reported to authorities.

Once outside, she called 911.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the basement and the first floor, Billings said. The fire spread inside all spaces, according to Billings

“Firefighters had to do extensive overhaul of structure to locate and extinguish fire in void spaces in walls and ceilings,” Billings said.

Billings also explained why the fire was a two-alarm.

“The second alarm was declared to bring in additional firefighters when it was discovered that the structure had many modifications that made it more difficult to locate and extinguish hidden pockets of fire,” Billings said.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, Billings said.

The fire caused “extensive” damage to basement and first floor while there was smoke damage to the second floor and attic space of the home, Billings said.

The American Red Cross along with the Manchester Department of Human Services are assisting the people displaced by the fire.

Billings said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal.