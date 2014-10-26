Deadline approaching for Connecticut voters

The final deadline to register to vote in Connecticut's general election is looming.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said people can register to vote in-person at town or city offices up until Tuesday in order to eligible to vote in the Nov. 4 election.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 76,000 new Connecticut voters have registered. Merrill's office said that figure, as of Oct. 21, includes 22,294 Democrats, 14,384 Republicans and 37,918 unaffiliated voters.

Overall, there are more than 1.9 million active voters in Connecticut. As of Oct. 21, there were 710,579 Democrats, 405,795 Republicans and 812,986 unaffiliated voters.

Polls will be open on Nov. 4 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. Seats ranging from governor to legislative are up for grabs.

