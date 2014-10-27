Obama, in low demand, suits up for governor races

In the final days of the midterm campaign President Barack Obama is campaigning for Democratic governor candidates and avoiding hostile Senate terrain where Democrats see him more as a liability.

Obama is fanning out to campaign in six states this week, betting that his last-minute appeals will mobilize core Democratic voters who have a history of sitting out midterm elections.

Each of the states - Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Pennsylvania - went for Obama in his two presidential elections. That's in sharp contrast to the closest Senate races, most of which are in states Obama lost and where he remains highly unpopular.

Democratic governor candidates also are better shielded from Obama's policies than Democratic candidates for Senate, whose votes could directly advance the president's agenda.

