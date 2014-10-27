Malloy, Foley working opposite sides of state

The long campaign for governor is entering the final eight days with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Tom Foley, his Republican challenger, seeking votes on opposite sides of Connecticut.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is returning to Connecticut to campaign with Foley. Christie, Foley and Heather Somers, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, are set to visit the Spot Café in Groton at 6 p.m. Monday.

Christie, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, has been helping several Republican candidates for governor around the country this year.

Malloy is scheduled to make campaign appearances in southwest Connecticut.

He's set to visit PDC International Corp., a packaging manufacturer, in Norwalk, followed by a visit to a housing center and other activities in Norwalk and Stamford, the governor's hometown.

