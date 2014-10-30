UConn unanimous choice to win American Conference

Defending national champion UConn is the unanimous choice to win the American Athletic Conference.

Huskies junior forward Breanna Stewart was chosen as the preseason player of the year and UConn freshman Kia Nurse was picked as the league's preseason rookie of the year in a poll released Thursday.

The Huskies received 10 first place votes with South Florida picking up the other one. Coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own teams.

Stewart was joined on the conference preseason first team by teammates Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Moriah Jefferson. Courtney Williams of South Florida and Ariel Hearn of Memphis also earned first team honors.

South Florida is picked to finish second in the conference followed by East Carolina, Temple, Tulane, Memphis, SMU, Cincinnati, Tulsa, UCF and Houston.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.