Malloy calls for evenly distributed offender sites

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says offenders living in state-contracted housing should be spread across Connecticut.

The Bulletin reports that the governor spoke Wednesday at an event sponsored by the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce. Norwich officials are to meet with state officials over concerns about a city site that houses six convicted sex offenders.

Malloy said no one should be overburdened and no one should expect their problem is only going to be treated somewhere else.

Norwich Mayor Deb Hinchey says city officials want more of a say in where sex offenders are placed.

A report by the legislature says that as of July 2013, the state Department of Correction has contracts with 25 nonprofit agencies for 47 residential programs with 1,167 beds in 19 communities.

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com

