Connecticut GOP injunction over mailers rejected

A Connecticut judge has rejected a request by state Republicans for an injunction ordering state Democrats to stop spending money from their account for federal candidates on mailers benefiting Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Superior Court Judge Antonio Robaina ruled Thursday that state courts couldn't take up the case because the Republicans' allegations must first be heard by the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Republicans allege Democrats violated state election laws by spending money on the mailer benefiting Malloy from the party's federal candidates' account, which can accept contributions from state contractors unlike the state candidates account.

Democrats denied wrongdoing. They said federal election law allows use of the federal account money for get-out-the-vote efforts, and the mailer included information on polling hours and how to get rides to the polls.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.