Pair arrested attempting to break into Bristol home

Bristol police have arrested two people after an alert neighbor noticed them trying to break into a home around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the home on Chippenwood Lane after the neighbor noticed the man and woman attempting to force open a door.

Thanks to the assistance of the neighbor, officers were able to trace the suspects and their vehicle back to a home on Edgewood Street where they arrested 39-year-old Joseph Saluski and 28-year-old Jamie Newberry, both of Bristol.

Police said Saluski is a convicted felon.

Both Saluski and Newberry are facing several burglary and larceny charges. They posted bond and are due to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Nov. 10.

