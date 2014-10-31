Official rules for Middletown Nissan Juke Lease Giveaway

Here are the official rules for the WFSB - Middletown Nissan Juke Lease Giveaway:
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The WFSB - Middletown Nissan Juke Lease Giveaway begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on October 31, 2014, and ends November 14, 2014 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 3:59 p.m., E.T. on November 14, 2014, during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT (“Sponsor”) and will not be acknowledged or returned.
ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3
, and complete the entry form to receive one (1) entry.
LIMIT: One entry per person with a valid Facebook account per day. No group entries.
You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may obtain.
Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Connecticut in the WFSB-TV viewing area, who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and have a valid CT drivers' license. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about November 14, 2014, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among the eligible entries received and select one (1) winner. Winner will receive a 24-month lease/12,000 miles per year for a 2014 Nissan Juke S AWD from Middletown Nissan, retail value is $7,500-$9,000, based on the credit rating of the winner. Winner must qualify through NMAC by November 30, 2014, or the prize is forfeited. Winner is responsible for all other expenses according to the terms of the lease including but not limited to sales tax; maintaining and providing documentation of insurance (at state minimum levels for a leased vehicle).
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s).
The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity and any other documentation required by Sponsor within five (5) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be selected. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Void where prohibited. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after 11/30/14 to Winner's List/Nissan Giveaway at the Sponsor address above.