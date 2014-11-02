Parking restrictions in place ahead of Presidential visit Posted: Sunday, November 2, 2014 6:59 AM EST Updated: Sunday, November 2, 2014 6:59 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Several parking restrictions have been put in place ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.



City officials said the U.S. Secret Service takes the lead on establishing parking rules before and during the president's visit. The following restrictions have been put into effect.



There is a mandatory on-street parking ban beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 8 p.m. The ban effects Capitol Avenue between Lindey Street and Park Avenue; Lincoln Boulevard, between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue and Taft Avenue, between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue.



Cars parked on the named streets will be towed and other motorists are strongly urged to avoid Main Street and Madison Avenue. Traffic will likely be heavy across the city due to the street closures. If you are driving Sunday, the best route to use through the area is Park Avenue.



Ticket holders for the event, slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. should park in the lots at Harbor Yard. Shuttle buses will be available to transport people to Central High School beginning at noon.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.





