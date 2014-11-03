Want to win $1,000?

Could you could use some extra cash?

If so, we're giving away $1,000 per day.

Interested people need to watch Eyewitness News weeknights at 11, wait for the cue to call and then call in when the number appears on the screen.

The contest ends Nov. 26.

For full contest rules, click here.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.