Company denies man lost job over Playgirl spread

A company that helps small businesses handle human resources issues denies it forced one if its own employees out of his job after it was discovered he had posed nude in Playgirl magazine and found the photos online.

Daniel Sawka filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in May 2013 against ADP, Inc., alleging sexual harassment. The company responded Monday.

Sawka, who worked as a sales manager, alleges he was subjected to constant jokes and ridicule after someone discovered he had posed nude in the early 1990s in a lumberjack-themed spread for Playgirl Magazine.

He says the conditions became so intolerable that he was forced to leave the job in March 2011.

The company, in its response, says it "exercised reasonable care to prevent and correct promptly any alleged harassing behavior."

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.