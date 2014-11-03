UConn, Oregon company back microscopy research

A microscope capable of magnifying objects more than 100 million times will be the centerpiece of a research center being established by the University of Connecticut and an Oregon manufacturer.

UConn says the center with FEI Co. will conduct research in areas such as materials that can be applied to clean energy and alternative fuels, advanced manufacturing technology, semiconductors, vaccine development and the development of medical devices.

The center is scheduled to open next year and will feature advanced, commercially available electron microscopes.

Mun Choi, UConn's provost, says the transmission, scanning and ion beam instruments will allow faculty and students to manipulate and analyze materials at atomic scales.

Funding is provided about equally by UConn and FEI in Hillsboro, Oregon. It's expected to exceed $25 million over 15 years.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.