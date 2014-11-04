John Larson wins re-election in first congressional district - WFSB 3 Connecticut

United States Congressman John Larson has been re-elected to the first congressional district, defeating Republican challenger Matt Corey.

Larson has been serving in the United States House of Representatives since 1999 and is originally from East Hartford.

Larson announced victory with 63 percent of the votes, while Corey received 36 percent.

