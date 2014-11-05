Malloy: 'We've got work to do,' Foley concedes

The following is the email that Republican challenger Tom Foley for Connecticut governor sent to his supporters on Wednesday morning.

The following is the email that Republican challenger Tom Foley for Connecticut governor sent to his supporters on Wednesday morning.

Gov. Dannel Malloy claimed victory overnight while Tom Foley said he 'probably lost' the race. (WFSB photos)

Republican gubernatorial challenger Tom Foley has conceded the Connecticut gubernatorial race to incumbent Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has been re-elected to his second term.

Foley sent an email to supporters on Wednesday thanking them for their devotion to his campaign.

“We did not win, but we were on the field and fought a good game. Our ideas will be on citizens' minds as our leaders steer us forward. You will have an opportunity to fight for those ideas again," the letter stated.

With 92 percent of the precincts reporting, the polls show Malloy up by nearly 22,000 votes. Malloy was at 51 percent while Foley held 48 percent. Foley called Malloy at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to concede.

On Wednesday, Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman addressed the media. Malloy said he will focus on building the Connecticut economy and bettering the education of Connecticut students.

Supporters of Malloy chanted "four more years" early Wednesday morning at his headquarters, and again at his press conference Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about new taxes, Malloy said "I don't see any new taxes."

Malloy also told reporters that he will not repeal "a very important gun legislation," which he said was a major part of his campaign.

"I'm willing to work with anyone who is willing to work with me," Malloy said, adding that during his campaign he put out plans that "specifically spell out what we want to get done."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the race for governor in Connecticut still had not been called, but that didn't stop Malloy from claiming victory overnight, despite numbers showing a neck-and-neck race.

"In some way this is a great victory for Nancy (Wyman) and I and our collective families, but I truly believe this is your victory," Malloy said.

That's because even while the numbers were still trickling in and Democratic strongholds such as New Haven and Hartford had not yet reported, Malloy and his campaign staff were confident those big cities would put them over the edge.

"We are Connecticut, we are all Connecticut-- wherever you were on the ballot we need to put differences aside and go forward," Malloy said.

It was the same outlook in Greenwich where Foley was facing the reality of losing this re-match.

"This is pretty plain math,” Foley said on Tuesday night. “We have forecasts for the towns and cities that haven't reported and it looks to me we probably haven't won this race, but we're not going to make that final decision until we have confirmed those numbers."

The race was back and forth all night on Tuesday. Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Foley was ahead by 1 percent. However, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Malloy made his claim.

He and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman took the stage with their families at their headquarters in Hartford.

Shortly after Malloy's speech on Tuesday night, Foley thanked his volunteers. He said he regretted not being able to deliver the change he promised the state.

“Heartfelt thanks to all of our volunteers who supported me with your contributions, time, sweat, and uplifting enthusiasm. I regret that I will not be able to deliver the dream you and I share for restoring pride and prosperity in Connecticut,” the email stated.

Overall, Foley said he did better in the larger cities, “but we lost ground from 2010 in the many towns across Connecticut where relentless negative advertising kept voters at home.”

Foley said he “was privileged to have participated in that process” and on radio, adding this was his last run at the governor's office. On the Chaz and AJ morning show on 102.9 DRC Hartford, the two-time candidate said he wouldn't run again.

"No, I'm 62 years old. I've done this twice,” Foley said. “I gave it my best, came close twice. That's good enough. I wouldn't put my family through it again."

With a long campaign between the two behind them, Malloy said he's ready to get back to work.

"[The] bottom line is elections have consequences, and it's not what you've done in the last four years, but this is a new night, a new morning," Malloy said. "It's about what we will accomplish in the next four years, making our state stronger, making our state smarter, making our state better for all citizens - not just the wealthy, but the poor and the middle class, not just for those with privilege, but for everyone. Let us lift our state forward. Thank you and God Bless you all."

The results need to be made official by the secretary of the state's office.

For complete coverage of all of the races, click here.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.