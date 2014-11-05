Tom Foley sends thank you email to his supporters

The following is the email that Republican challenger Tom Foley for Connecticut governor sent to his supporters on Wednesday morning.

Friend,

Thank you for your support with my campaign for governor. We came very close. Our appeal for change in Connecticut – pro-growth policies including lower taxes, more responsible spending, and more support for job creators – was endorsed by more than 48% of Connecticut voters. Governor Malloy won this election with fewer votes than we won in 2010.

All of you worked very hard and I am proud of what we were able to get done. We reached out to voters all across the state where families are hurting from three decades of policies that have diminished Connecticut's future. We did significantly better in our cities than in 2010. Net vote counts in Bridgeport increased 1,634, New Haven 1,098, and Hartford 591. But we lost ground from 2010 in the many towns across Connecticut where relentless negative advertising kept voters at home.

Heartfelt thanks to all of our volunteers who supported me with your contributions, time, sweat, and uplifting enthusiasm. I regret that I will not be able to deliver the dream you and I share for restoring pride and prosperity in Connecticut.

We are part of a great democracy – the United States of America. We choose our leaders through the democratic process. I am privileged to have participated in that process. We did not win, but we were on the field and fought a good game. Our ideas will be on citizens' minds as our leaders steer us forward. You will have an opportunity to fight for those ideas again.

Thank you.

Tom