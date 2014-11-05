Plainville family fighting through medical hardship

The Liberty Bank Surprize Squad had several big surprises planned on Wednesday for a very deserving couple in Plainville.

Clint and Margaret DeSena are the definition of a “power couple.” They are kind, selfless and dedicated individuals who found love and are now finding the strength to power through a very difficult time after Clint DeSena was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor right before his daughter was born.

He was diagnosed in April when his wife was about four or five months pregnant.

He is a third-grade teacher in Bristol and found out he has a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

By May, he started traveling between UConn and Dana Farber in Boston for treatments.

On Aug. 13, Clint went into the intensive care unit and five days later his wife Margaret DeSena gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The Liberty Bank Surprize Squad wanted to do something special for the family who have already been through so much.

The surprise was for Margaret DeSena to go have a spa day, with the Liberty Bank Surprize Squad picking up the tab.

In addition to that, the Liberty Bank Surprize Squad van was filled with household items and baby supplies for the family.

The surprises didn't end there.

The Squad paid for the family to have a two-night stay in Boston.

Clint's classroom was also surprised after the Squad donated over 100 books to his classroom, dedicated in his honor.

The DeSena's GoFundMe page can be found here.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.