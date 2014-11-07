House Republican caucus picks first female leader

The Republican House minority in the Connecticut General Assembly has elected its first female leader.

Rep. Themis Klarides of Derby was chosen unanimously Thursday to head the GOP caucus.

She first was elected to the House to represent Derby, Orange and Woodbridge in 1998. She was re-elected Tuesday to her ninth term.

Klarides has served as deputy leader under Rep. Larry Cafero since 2007. Cafero is retiring.

House Republicans won 10 more seats on Election Day Tuesday, bringing their number to 64 in the 151-member House. The GOP says it's the largest Republican caucus since 1994.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz was re-elected leader of the majority House Democrats.

