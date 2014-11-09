Bethel resident killed after hit-and-run

A 23-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run a little after midnight Saturday.

Police said the Bethel resident was struck by a dark-colored SUV in the area of South Street and Great Pasture Road in Danbury.

Witnesses observed the victim in the road, and saw the vehicle flee the scene.

The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital and was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Danbury police at (203)7972157.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.