Garth Brooks serenades cancer survivor

Shaw received this guitar from Brooks after he took her sign.

Garth tells Shaw “You have all of my strength. You have everybody's strength in here."

Shaw brought this sign to the Brooks' concert. It read “Chemo this morning, Garth tonight, enjoying the dance.”

A cancer survivor got the thrill of a lifetime from a legendary performer.

When Garth Brooks saw a fan's unique sign at a concert, he took a moment to give her a night she'll never forget.

Teresa Shaw got a new guitar Friday night.

“And I will cherish it forever,” Shaw said.

She can't play a lick.

“That's about it,” Shaw said. “I don't know anything else.”

CNN caught up with Shaw and her daughter Elizabeth after the Brooks' concert.

“This was right on top of my bucket list,” Shaw said

They were on their way back to Iowa after a much needed break.

“The first four treatments I had were the really tough ones,” Shaw said

After five months fighting stage three breast cancer, Shaw said “usually Fridays and Saturdays I'm pretty good and then Sundays usually wear me out.”

This was her treat from treatment. Brooks not only saw her homemade sign, but he stopped the show.

Shaw's sign read “Chemo this morning, Garth tonight, enjoying the dance.”

“That's one of my favorite songs of his,” Shaw said.

Brooks, whose sister and mother died from cancer, took it as a sign.

“You have all of my strength. You have everybody's strength in here and you go kick cancer's ass,” Brooks said.

It was a night that Shaw said she will never forget.

“To give away something like that is just its remarkable and now if I ever have a bad day, I can always go look at his guitar and get inspiration,” Shaw said.

