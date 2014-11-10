Hearing planned at Rocky Hill veterans' home

State lawmakers are planning to hear from residents of the Connecticut State Veterans' Home in Rocky Hill to learn more about conditions at the facility.

The General Assembly's Program Review and Investigations Committee has been evaluating the home's operations and effectiveness. The committee has scheduled a hearing at the campus at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The committee's nonpartisan staff so far determined the home's nursing care facility is nearly full. However, multiple residential buildings on the campus have substantial vacancies.

The study is supposed to examine operations at the home and whether residential services are being delivered fairly and adequately. The study is also focusing on the processes for admitting, discharging and transferring residents, as well as various complaints from residents.

The full legislature ultimately will consider any recommendations.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.