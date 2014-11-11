What is Keeping the Promise?

Connecticut residents who served their country honorably deserve not just our respect and appreciation, but all the benefits due to them from our government.

They served their country and their country must kept their promise to them. If you are a Connecticut veteran or are aware of a veteran in state who is not getting the benefits entitled to him/her, we would like to help.

Fill out the form on the Keeping the Promise page and someone from Eyewitness News will reach out to you.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.