Three homeless veterans find success in CT nonprofit

Connecticut residents who served their country honorably deserve not just our respect and appreciation, but all the benefits due to them from our government. They served their country and their country must kept their promise to them. If you are a veteran – or are aware of a veteran – who is not getting the benefits entitled to him/her, we would like to help. Fill out the form below and we will look into it.
Thank you for submitting your inquiry. We will look into the matter and contact you if we can help with the issue.
A Douglas County judge denied bond for a Highlands Ranch woman who is accused of tossing her newborn onto a neighbor's deck where it was found dead in January.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
Winter Storm Genny hasn't looked like much in parts of the state so far today, but the worst will occur this evening and overnight.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The University of Rhode Island's head coach will be the new men's basketball coach at the University of Connecticut.More >
