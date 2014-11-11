Three homeless veterans find success in CT nonprofit

The Eyewitness News I-Team has launched a series called “Keeping the Promise,” focused on exposing issues facing veterans in Connecticut.

In America, as many as one in four homeless people have served the country.

While living in a home run by the nonprofit Homes for the Brave, three veterans who had once been homeless met and had a lot in common.

Frederick Davis said he wanted to get back to driving trucks after returning home from serving in the military.

“I got my license back, it's difficult to get a CDL back, and I did that through this place,” Davis said.

Andrew Foss is currently headed for a career as a counselor, after once being homeless.

“I've accomplished more in the past five months here than I did in the past three years I've been out of the military,” Foss said.

Stephen McBergin said he thought he was too old to chase his dream of becoming an EMT, but now he is close to making it a reality.

“It was the veterans that got me going. I realized I'm a veteran and they can help and they sent me here and it saved my life - literally saved my life,” McBergin said.

Before they lived together at Homes for the Brave, the three veterans were all homeless.

More than 900 veterans have made it through the program over the past 11 years and each has benefited from having shelter, vocational training, job coaching, and help finding permanent housing.

Last week, Homes for the Brave had five open beds in their men's program, and five as well in their women's program.

Officials said they know there are homeless veterans out there and wish they could reach more of them.

