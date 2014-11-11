Female veterans assisted through CT nonprofit

Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport has helped 900 homeless veterans over the past 12 years.

The nonprofit not only helps veterans get back onto their feet, but also encourages them to chase their dreams.

The program has programs for males and females, and provides housing, food, and classes on everything from how to get a job to how to overcome addiction.

The female program is called “Forgotten Heroes,” and has helped veterans like former combat nurse Cynthia, who lost her job after an illness.

She lived with her daughter while searching for a new job, but eventually gave up and was afraid she was headed to a shelter until she found the Homes for the Brave Forgotten Heroes program.

“We're trained to do it yourself, don't ask for help. That can be a blessing, but it can also be a curse because when you need help and don't ask for it, you're only hurting yourself,” she said

After she found the program it didn't take long before she found the perfect job with Greater Bridgeport Transit.

Connections from the program got her the interview and the classes she went to before helped her prepare.

She said it was the best interview of her life and that she loves her job and credits Forgotten Heroes for all of it.

“Not only is it giving them a place to stay, it's giving them structure, it's giving them drive, it's giving them hope. This isn't a sad story,” she said.

She is still living at the house for Forgotten Heroes and is saving her money and dreaming of the day she can afford her own place. She said she thinks that will be soon.

“I know what I want, and whatever I get it has to have a backyard,” she said.

As many as one in four homeless people in America served the nation, and while the numbers are getting better, there still a need.

