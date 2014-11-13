Stamford man accused of illegal dumping to avoid city fees

A Stamford man was arrested on Thursday morning after police said he dumped septic waste pumped from customer septic systems into the city's sewer system to avoid paying disposal fees.

Following an 18-month investigation, 58-year-old Robert Aillery, who is the owner of Stright Septic, turned himself in to police and was charged with three counts of first-degree larceny.

According to police, when investigators searched a warrant at Aillery's home on Knickerbocker Avenue, they saw “a hose hooked to a valve on a septic truck with the other end into a drain leading into the city sewer system.”

Police said the illegal dumping part caused problems for neighbors of Aillery on Knickerbocker Avenue. They complained of “foul odors and backflows into some homes with raw sewage,” police said.

The warrant against Aillery cited that he was depriving the city of Stamford and Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) of income.

After the investigation started in May 2013, police said WPCA officials “made a formal complaint regarding Stright's disposal practices.”

Aillery is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Thursday.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday afternoon about the case. The mayor, DEEP representatives, and all investigators involved with case are expected to attend the news conference.

