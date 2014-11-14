3 Metro-North workers suspended in safety failure

Metro-North says two rail traffic controllers and a track foreman were suspended without pay after a miscommunication led to a safety failure.

Track workers were preparing to perform maintenance Nov. 4 on a section of track near the Noroton Heights station in Connecticut. Metro-North said the rail traffic controllers appear to have used improper radio protocols to make sure the last train was clear. They placed bridge plates across a track, allowing riders to board and leave trains.

However, a westbound local train was still operating on the track. The engineer saw the bridge plate and stopped short of it, avoiding an accident.

The New York Post on Thursday reported the incident.

Metro-North has made a priority of improving safety following several accidents in 2013, including two that were fatal.

