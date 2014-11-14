Ex-Patriot Hernandez's fiancee wants text messages

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former New England Patriots NFL football tight end Aaron Hernandez, arrives at Attleboro District Courtroom, on July 24. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

Ex-New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's fiancee says she wants prosecutors to turn over any text messages they allege he sent about the destruction of evidence in the murder case against him.

The filing by Shayanna Jenkins' attorney refers to another text message prosecutors allege contained code telling Jenkins to damage a video surveillance system.

Attorney Janice Bassil also wants Massachusetts prosecutors to turn over any messages about removing items from their home. She wants any evidence alleging Jenkins threatened to report maids who cleaned the house to immigration authorities if they cooperated in the investigation of the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the 2013 killing of Lloyd, who was dating Jenkins' sister. Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to perjury.

