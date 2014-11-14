Official rules for WFSB Grocery Giveaway

The official rules for the WFSB Grocery Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WFSB Grocery Giveaway begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on November 17, 2014, and ends at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on November 26, 2014. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT (“Sponsor”) and will not be acknowledged or returned.

ENTRY: Watch Eyewitness News from 5-6:30p each weekday from November 17 – 26, 2014. Between 5-6:30 p.m. each weekday, watch for the cue to call. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-866-333-6397. The 3rd caller will be a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the 3rd caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible semi-finalist is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut in the WFSB-TV viewing area, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weeknight from November 17 – 26, 2014, one (1) winner will be determined (total of eight (8) winners). Each winner will receive a $500 Big Y gift card. One prize per household. Gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of being a winner depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be determined. By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners' list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after December 10, 2014 to Winners' List/Groceries at the Sponsor address above.