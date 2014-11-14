Social media threats against school prompt arrest

Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with making social media threats that caused a brief lockdown of district schools.

The Danbury News-Times reports that the juvenile, whose name and age have not been released, is accused of making online threats directed at students and staff at Bethel High School.

The threats prompted a 15-minute "lockout" of all district schools at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. All doors to the schools were locked and students were unable to leave the buildings.

Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker the school system handles situations such as this with an abundance of caution. He said it not a credible threat, but officials took it with the most seriousness.

Police began patrolling the schools and discovered the threat was from a juvenile who was not in the school.

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

