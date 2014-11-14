Stamford police searching for woman who fled from double fatal crash

Stamford police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman accused of fleeing from a double fatal crash.

The crash happened on Nov. 7 and police are searching for Felicia D. Burl.

The crash occurred in the area of West Main Street at Alvord Lane at about 8:37 p.m. Police said that a 2007 BMW 328xi station wagon was driving on West Main Street, crossing the Alvord Lane junction.

The driver of the BMW was 73-year-old Anthony Andriulli of Cos Cob and the passenger was his 70-year-old wife, Judith Andriulli.

According to police, a 2002 Nissan Altima was driving southbound on Alvord Lane and disobeyed the red traffic lights. The Nissan then struck the BMW on the passenger side.

The passenger of the Nissan, 50-year-old Henry Nixon, of Stamford was ejected onto the road and sustained multiple injuries. He was brought to Stamford hospital where he later died.

Police said Burl is accused of being connected to this crash and is known to frequent Bridgeport and Stamford.

Anyone with information should contact Stamford police at (203)977-4712.

