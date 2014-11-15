Teen shot in face in Hartford Posted: Saturday, November 15, 2014 1:07 PM EST Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2014 1:27 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Police said they are investigating after a teenager was shot in the face Saturday morning.



According to officials, the 13-year-old boy is conscious and alert and recovering in an area hospital. Police say the incident occurred on Blue Hills Avenue in the area of Harold Street.



Witnesses told Eyewitness News the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., with one witness saying it appeared that the victim had a "hole" in his face.



The Hartford Major Crimes Division is now investigating.



