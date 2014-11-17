ReindeerCam showcasing the North Pole for holiday season

Monday was the first day that the ReindeerCam was back in action for the holiday season.

On Monday, Nov. 17, the camera was live again to showcase the North Pole up until Christmas Eve.

The camera shows the reindeer and Santa Claus entertaining them three times per day.

The website also allows anyone to write a letter to Santa, download an application, donate to the reindeer fund and get a chance to be on Santa's “Nice List.”

While viewers are watching the ReindeerCam, there will be holiday music playing in the background.

There is also an option to stay in contact with the elves at the North Pole.

To check out the ReindeerCam, click here.

