Connecticut courts rank highest for access

Connecticut's court system scored highest among state judiciaries when it comes to serving poor, disabled and other members of the public, while Oklahoma's overall score was the lowest in the country, according to new rankings by a nonprofit group.

The National Center for Access to Justice in New York City says it is finalizing its rankings Monday.

Lawyers and law school students compiled information for the center on how states serve people with disabilities and limited English skills, how they help people representing themselves in court and how much free legal aid is available.

Washington, D.C., received the highest score of 80.9 out of 100. Connecticut's 73.4 is the highest among states, followed by Hawaii, Minnesota and New York.

Oklahoma has the lowest score of 23.7.

