California drive-thru church offers two-minute services

People can now get their divine inspiration from a drive-thru church in Fremont, Ca.Father Mathew Vellankal told CNN people should think of it as God - on the go."You know I've seen always drive-thru food, drive-thru coffee and why not drive-thru God,” Vellankal said.Vellankal said people “don't have to prepare, you don't have to plan.""And you can experience God's immense love in two or three minutes,” Vellankal said.Vellankal came up with the idea of drive-thru prayer. People can spiritual relief without getting out of your car."We're thinking outside the box because normally we have only the Sunday Masses, the Bible ministry and other ministry, so this is totally something new,” Vellankal said.From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., as people head home or run their afternoon errands, they can stop by and pray with these church volunteers and be back on your way.Vellankal said in this case he knows, it's not quality but quantity."It's not always the drive-thru coffee or the drive thru food is the best, but it's the most convenient,” Vellankal said.On this first night, cars were lined up."I think it's really nice,” parishioner Jacqueline Ramacciotti said. “It's very convenient obviously."The people are to get a quick order of a Hail Mary or an Our Father."It's kind of the world that we're living in,” parishioner Monica Slivinsky said."Sometimes not everyone everybody has the time to spend an hour in Mass on a daily basis so spending some time to pray with other people,” Vellankal said. “I think is very empowering."Holy Spirit Church is catholic, but Vellankal said all denominations are welcome.

