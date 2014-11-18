PD: Middletown man lets dog attack mother of child

A Middletown man was arrested after police said he told his dog to attack the mother of his child on Monday night.

A witness told police that her mother was assaulted by 42-year-old Allen Joseph Walden at their home on Highland Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, Walden approached the mother of daughter in “an aggressive manner” and “clinched his fists” in their yard. The woman told police that she thought Walden was going to hit her, so she threw a tire at him, which cut his hand.

Police said that the woman was hit in the head with a closed fist. The daughter told police that she became frightened and ran into the house.

Walden entered the home and locked out the mother. However, the mother tried to break down the door and take her daughter of the residence, police said.

While inside the home, the mother was punched by Walden and he had his 50-pound dog “attack her,” police said.

The dog bit the mother in several parts of her body and had to be pulled off by the woman's daughter, police said.

Walden was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child. He was released on $2,500 bond and is restricted from possessing any controlled substances or alcohol.

Police said that the mother has full custody of the daughter because of Walden's violent and intoxicated state.

