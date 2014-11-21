Simsbury woman's death ruled homicide

A woman was found dead, lying in a road in Simsbury on Thursday night, and now many are wondering what happened to the 54-year-old woman who went out for a jog.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Melissa Millan died from a stab wound to the chest. They are ruling her death a homicide.

Millan was found on Iron Horse Boulevard, which is a popular area to bikers and walkers, at about 8 p.m. by an unidentified motorist.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“What happened is such a tragedy and a loss for everyone," friend Ashley Schwitter said.

Her family, who live in town, were notified about her death. But many questions remain about Millan's death.

Police said, "we are trying to figure out what happened," and "we don't know what happened."

When Millan was located, the motorist told police that they believed she had fallen off a bicycle, but investigators said there was no evidence of a bike. There were no skid marks found at the scene or signs of a bicycle.

Police said they believe Millan could have been jogging. Friends said because Millan was an avid runner, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for her to be in that area or using the running trails.

"There is some lighting there. It is used at all hours," Simsbury Police Capt. Nicholas Boulter said.

Friends said Millan had just gotten into running a few years ago.

"She was a very dedicated mother, a super hard worker, very successful but I always knew her as a runner and a tri-athlete," Schwitter said.

However, Millan was found on the roadway and not on the trails.

Flowers mark the spot where Millan's body was found. It's a popular spot for bikers, runners and walkers, but locals told Eyewitness News since this tragedy happened, it has been extremely quiet.

"I don't want to go to my car alone. It really freaks me out," said Melanie Varricchione of Simsbury.

Millan started working for Mass Mutual in 2001 and led the work site insurance business, according to company spokesman Jim Lacey.

"Mass Mutual is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague, Melissa Millan, a senior vice president in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Melissa's family during this extremely difficult time. Melissa's tremendous leadership qualities, her business acumen, and deeply caring nature will be missed by those who had the opportunity to work with her," Lacey said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Friday.

Investigators said no weapons were found by police. Sources told Eyewitness News that police were searching the area Saturday to look for a weapon, but nothing was recovered.

Questions swirl in the community about whether this was a random attack, but police are remaining tight-lipped and only saying that they will maintain increased patrols and police presence on Iron Horse Boulevard for an undetermined amount of time.

"It makes me want to be more conscious and definitely makes me more aware of things that can happen," said Elizabeth Toth of East Granby.

The State Police Major Crime Squad and the Avon Police Department are helping Simsbury police with the investigation.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information. If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call the Simsbury police detectives at 860-658-3145.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.