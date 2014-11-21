Malloy budget chief to brief Connecticut lawmakers

Connecticut lawmakers will be learning more about Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's plans to cover a projected $99.5 million deficit in the current $20 billion budget.

Malloy's budget director, Ben Barnes, was scheduled Friday to address the General Assembly's budget- and tax-writing committees. Besides Malloy's mid-year budget-cutting plans, Barnes was also expected to discuss budget projections for the next three years.

The lawmakers were also scheduled to hear from the legislature's nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis about future budgets.

On Thursday, Malloy released a list of budget cuts he is making or requesting. Malloy is cutting various executive branch agencies by $47.8 million while asking the legislative and judicial branches to make their own budget reductions, for a total of $54.6 million.

Barnes already called for limits on new hiring.

