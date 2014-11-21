No. 17 UConn holds off Dayton 75-64 in Puerto Rico

UConn guard Sam Cassell Jr., left, controls the ball under pressure from Dayton guard Darrell Davis during a NCAA college basketball game in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Ryan Boatright had 20 points, Rodney Purvis added 19 and No. 17 Connecticut rallied from five points down in the second half to defeat Dayton 75-64 in the semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Friday.

The Huskies (3-0) led by as many as 10 in the first half, but had to fight off runs by the Flyers throughout the second half.

Connecticut 7-footer Amida Brimah added four blocks.

The Flyers (2-1) used their quickness to briefly put the Huskies behind, but turnovers and empty offensive possessions down the stretch proved costly.

Jordan Sibert led Dayton with 18 points.

Connecticut plays the winner of Boston College and West Virginia in the championship game on Sunday. Dayton gets the loser of that game for third place.

