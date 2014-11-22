Water main break causes delays in Waterford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Water main break causes delays in Waterford

A water main break caused delays in one area of Waterford.

The break happened on Cross Road, close to Rockridge Road, police said.

Traffic in the area is down to just one lane and heavy delays are expected.

Police are advising drivers to take Parkway South to Oil Mill Road to avoid the area.

