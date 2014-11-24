Amber Alert for NY infant canceled

New York State police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old boy after he was found safe in New Jersey.

Police say the boy's father, 21-year-old Jonathan Lawrence, has been arrested. Charges were pending.

Police had issued the alert for the infant, Steven Ristick of Greenport, N.Y., early Monday morning.

They said he was wearing a t-shirt with the words "Daddy's Little Sidekick."

Police say Lawrence and the child were found in Union City, N.J.

It wasn't immediately known if Lawrence had a lawyer.

