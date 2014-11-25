Carpenter seeks new trial in murder-for-hire case

A Connecticut woman is seeking a new trial in a murder-for-hire case that landed her in prison for life and was depicted in books and TV shows.

Former lawyer and Ledyard resident Beth Carpenter was convicted of murder and conspiracy in 2002 for plotting with her lover and boss, Haiman Clein, to kill her brother-in-law, Anson "Buzz" Clinton.

Carpenter and her parents feuded with Clinton over custody of his daughter. Clinton was shot by hit man Mark Despres in 1994 in East Lyme.

The 51-year-old Carpenter filed a habeas corpus petition saying mistakes were made during her trial. A Rockville Superior Court judge began hearing evidence Monday in a proceeding set to resume Tuesday.

Clein is serving 35 years in prison, and Depres is serving a 45-year sentence.

